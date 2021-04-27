Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Verisk Analytics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $149.18 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

