Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 7.38-8.00 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EMN opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $119.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 20,280 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $2,262,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,103 shares of company stock worth $19,656,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

