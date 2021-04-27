Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.11.

CLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $15,174,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,774,000 after buying an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 667,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,691,000 after buying an additional 139,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,408,000 after buying an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $41.99.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.23%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

