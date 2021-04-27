Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Covestro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS COVTY opened at $34.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. Covestro has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $38.05.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $1.4705 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

