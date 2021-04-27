ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut ASM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY stock opened at $311.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $323.97.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 22.44%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.