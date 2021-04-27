British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut British Land from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.33 on Monday. British Land has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.