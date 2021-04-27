Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Pi Financial

Winpak (TSE:WPK) had its price objective raised by Pi Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Winpak from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$43.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 21.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Winpak has a 52-week low of C$38.73 and a 52-week high of C$50.15.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Winpak will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.32%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

