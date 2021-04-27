Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hannover Rueckversicherung AG provides reinsurance services. The Company’s operations are divided into four segments: property and casualty reinsurance, life and health reinsurance, financial reinsurance and specialty insurance. Hannover, through its subsidiaries, transacts all lines of non-life and life/health reinsurance. It offers non-life reinsurance products, including specialty lines comprising aviation and space; credit, surety, and political risks; marine, including offshore energy; and structured reinsurance products, which include insurance-linked securities. Hannover Rueckversicherung AG is based in Hannover, Germany. “

HVRRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Hannover Rück from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of HVRRY opened at $93.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

