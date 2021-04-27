KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 406.74, a current ratio of 406.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.67.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.99%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $86,628.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 31,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $587,721.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 589,455 shares of company stock worth $11,096,565. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 153,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.