Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GVDNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

GVDNY opened at $84.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $89.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

