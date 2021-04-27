Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcimoto, Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. The Company offers two-seat and three-wheeled electric vehicles. It also provides bicycles and automotive parts. Arcimoto, Inc. is based in Eugene, United States. “

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.92. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $667,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.