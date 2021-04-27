Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.09.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Entegris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after purchasing an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,703 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $125,473,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.