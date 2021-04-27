Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,166.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,346,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,654,000 after acquiring an additional 176,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,676,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,859,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mattel by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 72,015 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,686,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

