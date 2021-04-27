Textron (TXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXT stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. Textron has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

