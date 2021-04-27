European Commercial REIT (ERE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.86 million.

