Seagen (SGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Seagen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGEN opened at $147.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. Seagen has a twelve month low of $134.51 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

