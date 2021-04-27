Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

DSEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.11 on Monday. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

