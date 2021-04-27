Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $185.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.48.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $132.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

