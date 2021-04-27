FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Reduced by Analyst

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Sandvik AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

SDVKY opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

