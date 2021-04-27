Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,168.30

Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,168.30 ($15.26) and traded as low as GBX 1,130 ($14.76). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($15.02), with a volume of 92,394 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £561.59 million and a PE ratio of 59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,168.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,035.25.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

