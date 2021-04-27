Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$168.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.92.

TSE:FNV opened at C$175.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.20. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.332 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

