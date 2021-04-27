AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.00.

TSE ALA opened at C$22.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.26. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$22.29.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.39%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

