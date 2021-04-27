TD Securities Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.17.

IGM opened at C$41.77 on Monday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0300001 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

