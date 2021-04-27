Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to C$37.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to C$47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.07.

PD opened at C$30.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

