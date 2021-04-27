$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce $44.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.55 million. Clovis Oncology posted sales of $42.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $195.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.70 million to $204.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $266.65 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $329.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.10.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

