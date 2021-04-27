Analysts Expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB stock opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

