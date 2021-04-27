Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mullen Group (MTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mullen Group (TSE: MTL):
- 4/25/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75.
- 4/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.25.
- 4/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of MTL opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
