Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mullen Group (MTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mullen Group (TSE: MTL):

4/25/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75.

4/23/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$15.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.25.

4/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$14.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Mullen Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. Mullen Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.93%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

