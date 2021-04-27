Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.76 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.02.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.