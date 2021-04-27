American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.18.

AEP stock opened at $87.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

