American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AREC. Roth Capital initiated coverage on American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price (up from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $169.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. American Resources has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $8.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of American Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

