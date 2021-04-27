International Paper (IP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect International Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IP opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $57.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

