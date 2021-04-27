Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $129.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.83.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $122.21 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $123.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -91.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

