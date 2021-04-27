LendingClub (LC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LC opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,880 shares of company stock worth $289,981. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

