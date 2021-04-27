The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $131.26 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

