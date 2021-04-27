Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price target (down from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $68.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 170.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

