Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

