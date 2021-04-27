Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE:TGT opened at $203.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after acquiring an additional 950,131 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

