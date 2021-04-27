Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.16. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 133,394 shares.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson acquired 25,000 shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.