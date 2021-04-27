Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as high as $1.16. Midwest Energy Emissions shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 133,394 shares.
Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80.
About Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)
Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.
