Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) – Equities researchers at Dawson James reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ADMP stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 460,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.