Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.51) and traded as low as GBX 192.40 ($2.51). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.51), with a volume of 54,471 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.40.

Cambian Group Company Profile (LON:CMBN)

Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.

