Truist Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

