Truist Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $47.75 on Monday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
