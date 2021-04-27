Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.90 price objective on the stock.
Shares of EM opened at $8.10 on Monday. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $10.00.
About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares
