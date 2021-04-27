Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $125.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $94.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Brunswick stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $108.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

