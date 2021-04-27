Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

ACHL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.