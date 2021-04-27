Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $230.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

