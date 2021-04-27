Analysts Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $227.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $148.66 and a 52-week high of $230.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $208.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

