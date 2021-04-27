Masonite International (DOOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.56 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $131.52.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

