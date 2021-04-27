Byline Bancorp (BY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.35 million. On average, analysts expect Byline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BY opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $847.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 4,575 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

