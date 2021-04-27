Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 over the last three months.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

