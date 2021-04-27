Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
