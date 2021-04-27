Morgan Stanley Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $253.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $253.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $293.21.

VRTX stock opened at $216.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.50 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,052. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

