United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.11 on Monday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in United Bankshares by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH grew its position in United Bankshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

